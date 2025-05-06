Pirates get derby final boost and keep alive title chances beating Arrows
Sundowns still in the Premiership driving seat but José Riveiro’s men keep the pressure on
Orlando Pirates had to work hard, ultimately flexing their muscle to produce a 2-1 Betway Premiership victory against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday night to keep alive their fading title hopes.
Leaders Mamelodi Sundowns (61 points from 24 games) need seven points from their last four matches to clinch a record-extending eighth successive championship.
Pirates (52 points from 23 games), though, kept up the pressure so that if the Brazilians somehow do slip up, they can be there to feed on the scraps.
Patrick Maswanganyi put the Buccaneers ahead in the 51st minute, as Siyanda Mthanti soon equalised for coach Manqoba Mngithi’s keyed up Arrows, in need of points in 14th place, in the 59th.
The ambulance is back 🚑🚨— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 6, 2025
It's a special assist from Kabelo Dlamini 🤩
📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc @McDonalds_SA pic.twitter.com/uidQY5lidd
Substitute Tshegofatso Mabasa produced the 72nd-minute winner for coach José Riveiro's Bucs.
The result comes as a boost for Pirates ahead of their Soweto derby Nedbank Cup final clash against Kaizer Chiefs at the same venue on Saturday (3.30pm). That derby and the win against Arrows follow Bucs' 2-1 win against Chiefs in a league clash at FNB Stadium this past Saturday.
Both sides had their chances in an opening half where Arrows at times rattled Pirates by pressing them effectively. In the second half, Pirates, despite conceding an equaliser, upped their tempo and level of control and used their player power to muscle an advantage and victory.
Maswanganyi played Kabelo Dlamini into the box, who saw his shot cleared off the line, while Karim Kimvuidi skipped past some players on the tight and shot into the side-netting.
Shades of prime Zinedine Zidane 🔥— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 6, 2025
This turn from Kabelo Dlamini 🥵#BetwayPrem | #SSDiski pic.twitter.com/NwAnN8qbdf
Just before the break Mthanthi was put through on the right of the box by Siphesihle Msomi and shot across the face.
Six minutes back from the change rooms Bucs got the breakthrough when Dlamini’s superbly-weighted pass from just behind the centre circle picked out the run of Maswanganyi peeling off his marker and in space to sprint through, round goalkeeper Edward Maova and finish.
Substitute Simphiwe Selepe, the 20-year-old youth product making his second appearance for Pirates off the bench for Makhehlene Makhaula at the break, played in a pass from the left for wingback Bandile Shandu on the run in the middle to control and volley high.
But Arrows earned a deserved goal on balance of chances when they worked the ball across the box to Velemseni Ndwandwe on the right to stab in a pass to the feet of Mthanti to finish past Sipho Chaine.
Pirates regained the lead when a half-clearance was headed back into Arrows’ box to Maswanganyi to head in the direction of Mabasa, who blasted a volley past Maova.