Sundowns edge closer to league title with comfortable win over Chippa

Mamelodi Sundowns need four points from their remaining three matches to clinch a record-extending eight successive league title after beating Chippa United 3-0 at Loftus on Wednesday night.

With this important win, the Brazilians have moved to 64 points from 25 outings and they lead second-placed Orlando Pirates, who have played matches less, by 12 points.

Sundowns turn their attention to their next league match against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday at Lucas Moripe Stadium, where a win will see them put one hand firmly on the Betway Premiership trophy.

After Stellenbosch, they will take on Chippa United again and end the season against Magesi FC before they turn their attention to the Champions League final against Pyramids of Egypt.