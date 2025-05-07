Sundowns edge closer to league title with comfortable win over Chippa
Mamelodi Sundowns need four points from their remaining three matches to clinch a record-extending eight successive league title after beating Chippa United 3-0 at Loftus on Wednesday night.
With this important win, the Brazilians have moved to 64 points from 25 outings and they lead second-placed Orlando Pirates, who have played matches less, by 12 points.
Sundowns turn their attention to their next league match against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday at Lucas Moripe Stadium, where a win will see them put one hand firmly on the Betway Premiership trophy.
After Stellenbosch, they will take on Chippa United again and end the season against Magesi FC before they turn their attention to the Champions League final against Pyramids of Egypt.
For Chippa, they missed out on cementing a place in the top eight and they are under pressure from Kaizer Chiefs, Marumo Gallants, Richards Bay and Magesi FC below them on the standings.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso made four changes to the team that beat Cape Town City 2-10 last weekend by resting goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and replacing him with veteran Denis Onyango.
At the back, Cardoso recalled young defender Malibongwe Khoza to take over from Grant Kekana with Khuliso Mudau coming on for Thapelo Morena and in the midfield Jayden Adams was preferred for Lucas Ribeiro.
Visiting coach Thabo September went with his tried and tested goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, defence was marshalled by Thabo Makhele and Thabang Malaoa, but they found the tough going in the capital city.
Elsewhere, September showed faith in the likes of Craig Martin, in-demand Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Eva Nga Bienvenu and Papama Tyongwana in their unsuccessful mission to get a positive result away from home.
Sundowns opened the scoring after 29 minutes when attacker Iqraam Rayners got at the end of a telling short cross from Mudau to take his tally for the league to 12 goals this season.
Sundowns increased their lead when Adams pounced inside the box after Nwabali failed to clear the floating ball when he moved out of his line in the 40th minute.
Sundowns put this match beyond doubt after 80 minutes when Thapelo Maseko put the ball past Nwabali with a sweet left foot after he was released by a defence-splitting pass from Arthur Sales.