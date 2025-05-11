Soccer

WATCH | Wild scenes at Moses Mabhida, countrywide, as Chiefs win a trophy

12 May 2025
Marc Strydom
Digital Sports Editor
Sibongiseni Mthethwa does a victory dance after Kaizer Chiefs win the 2024-25 Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Sibongiseni Mthethwa does a victory dance after Kaizer Chiefs win the 2024-25 Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs ended their trophy drought on the cusp of it becoming a decade with their 2-1 Nedbank Cup final victory against arch-foes Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Such a huge result for the club, bringing to an end their excruciatingly long barren spell for the once trophy machines and some relief to embattled coach Nasreddine Nabi, prompted wild scenes of celebration on the pitch and in the stands.

Gaston Sirino put Chiefs ahead early from a 10th-minute penalty before Makgopa's 17th-minute equaliser. Yusuf Maart scored the 80th-minute winner.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

White South African 'refugees' to arrive in US next week | REUTERS
A Mother's Love

Most Read