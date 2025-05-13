Highbury can lock top-eight finish with victory against Upington
Highbury’s 1-0 win against Kruger United has provided a motivational boost going into their Motsepe Foundation Championship season finale against Upington City, head coach Kabelo Sibiya said.
The much-anticipated game will take place at the Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium in Upington on Sunday (3pm)...
