MTN8 qualification priority for Chippa United
Players well prepared for crucial clash against Sundowns
MTN8 qualification will be high on the priority list when Chippa United tackle Mamelodi Sundowns at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Wednesday (7.30pm).
The Gqeberha side are determined to bounce back from their three consecutive defeats in the Betway Premiership when they play Sundowns just seven days after a heavy 3-0 defeat against the Brazilians in their last league fixture...
