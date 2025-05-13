Pirates turn it on at Orlando to bid ‘padre’ José Riveiro farewell in style
Buccaneers produce the goals on emotional night as players and fans bid fond farewell to popular Spaniard
On an emotional night where they were bidding farewell to their ‘padre’, Orlando Pirates produced a sensational performance over hapless Golden Arrows befitting the occasion.
They stepped it up in style with a domineering 3-0 Betway Premiership victory in the last match for outgoing coach José Riveiro at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night, thanks to goals from Tshegofatso Mabasa in the 16th minute, Bandile Shandu (61st) and Kabelo Dlamini (66th).
Riveiro, who won five cup competitions in three years, has been granted an early release from his contract to join a new club and this was the last time he sat on the bench, with Mandla Ncikazi set to take over their remaining four matches.
The players went out to do their warm-ups wearing T-shirts with messages of appreciation. The fans were not to be outdone as they displayed a huge banner in the west stand screaming: “Muchas gracias padre José Riveiro por siempre una leyenda.”
From Spanish, the banner translated to: “Thank You father José Riveiro, always a legend.”
Riveiro will always have a special place in the hearts of the Buccaneers for bringing stability, trophies, improving players and most importantly giving opportunities to young players.
In this match, Riveiro handed a further debut to Cemran Dansin, 17, who replaced Dlamini in the 75th minute.
It was a good win for second-placed Pirates, but it is almost certain to not affect the title race, which is almost won by Mamelodi Sundowns. The Brazilians need a point from their last two matches — and on form seem highly likely to get at least that against Chippa United at Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Wednesday night (7.30pm) — to be crowned champions for the eighth successive season.
For Arrows, the defeat leaves them in danger as they are second from the bottom on the standings and may be dragged into the dreaded play-offs at the end of the season.
Riveiro made three changes to the team that lost the Nedbank Cup final 2-1 to Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, with Shandu replacing Deano van Rooyen in defence.
In the middle of the park, Riveiro showed faith in young midfielder Simphiwe Selepe, who replaced Thalente Mbatha, and Dlamini came in for Patrick Maswanganyi.
In attack, Mabasa was preferred for Evidence Makgopa, who scored Bucs' only goal against Chiefs.
Visiting coach Manqoba Mngqithi went with his tried and tested of players including Isima Watenga, Ayanda Jiyane, Velemseni Ndwandwe, Brando Theron and Nduduzo Sibiya.
Pirates opened the scoring when Mabasa found the back of the net from close range after Relebohile Mofokeng dribbled past Theron in the box. Mabasa, not a regular starter this season, ran more than half of the pitch to celebrate with Riveiro and the rest of the technical staff.
Pirates were turning it on and a few minutes later Shandu was unlucky as his shot struck the upright after it deflected off an Arrows defender as the scored remained 1-0.
Arrows responded with attack of their own that ended with Sibiya’s shot striking the upright with Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine beaten.
Pirates increased their lead when Shandu forced the ball into the net from a tight angle. Dlamini made it 3-0 with a delightful free-kick to effectively end the game as a contest.