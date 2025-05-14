Sundowns crowned league champions for eighth successive season
Mamelodi Sundowns secured a record-extending eighth successive league title with a convincing 3-0 victory over Chippa United at Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Wednesday.
With this win, secured through a brace by substitute Arthur Sales and one goal by Iqraam Rayners, the Brazilians have an unassailable lead of 70 points at the top of the Betway Premiership standings from 27 matches.
This means Orlando Pirates will be playing for pride and solidifying their second spot during their remaining four league matches against TS Galaxy, SuperSport United, AmaZulu and Magesi FC.
Sundowns close the season with a home clash against Magesi FC at Loftus on Sunday before they turn their attention to the Champions League final first leg against Pyramids FC of Egypt on May 24.
For Chippa, who have one match left in their campaign, they remain eighth spot on the log, but they are under pressure from Magesi FC, Richards Bay, Marumo Gallants and Kaizer Chiefs below them.
This was the 20th league match for Cardoso — a definite contender for the coach of the season for winning the league in his first season — since he took over from Manqoba Mngqithi in December.
With him in charge, Sundowns have won 17 matches, drawn twice and lost only once and they have another chance to improve this record against Magesi FC.
Sundowns went into this match needing a point to be crowned champions, but they took all three and registered their fifth league win in succession after a recent good spell.
This result also means goalkeeper Denis Onyango, who turns 40 on Thursday, remains the most decorated footballer in the history of the PSL with 12 league titles.
He has won nine with Sundowns and three with SuperSport United.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso refreshed the team, with goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and defender Lucas Suárez returning to the team after they missed the last outing.
In the midfield, he had Teboho Mokoena, Marcello Allende, Jayden Adams and Lucas Ribeiro while Tashreeq Matthews and Rayners were tasked with getting the much-needed goals.
For Chippa coach Thabo September, there was no goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, but he still managed to pick a well-balanced team with the likes of Justice Chabalala, Giovanni Philander, Sinoxolo Kwayiba and Azola Matrose.
The Brazilians opened the scoring after 10 minutes when Rayners created space for himself inside the box and found the back of the net with a well-taken shot.
With the opening goal, Rayners joined teammate Ribeiro as joint leading goal scorers — 14 strikes so far this season.
Chippa came back from the break a different side as they pushed forward with purpose and forced two corner kicks inside five minutes, but Sundowns defended well.
Rayners was denied his 15th goal of the season by the near side assistant who flagged him offside, but television replays showed a Chippa defender played him on-side.
Sundowns secured three points in the closing stages when Sales scored an audacious goal in the 69th minute and completed his brace during injury time to register his eighth of the season.
For his first goal, Sales struck a speculative shot with the weaker foot past Chippa goalkeeper Darren Johnson. His second was easy pickings after the defence failed to clear the danger.