Highbury going all out in season-ending encounter
Highbury are aiming to end their Motsepe Foundation Championships debut season on a high note by beating relegation-threatened Upington United this weekend.
Upington are 13th on the log with 32 points, but need a win to stay safe as 14th- and 15th-place Venda and Cape Town Spurs, who are both on 30 points, are snapping at their heels...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.