Highbury going all out in season-ending encounter

16 May 2025
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Highbury are aiming to end their Motsepe Foundation Championships debut season on a high note by beating relegation-threatened Upington United this weekend.

Upington are 13th on the log with 32 points, but need a win to stay safe as 14th- and 15th-place Venda and Cape Town Spurs, who are both on 30 points, are snapping at their heels...

