On a topsy-turvy day of run-in football with serious consequences for most of the clubs, Kaizer Chiefs were held to 1-1 Betway Premiership draw by Sekhukhune United to leave their top eight ambitions hanging by a thread.
A day of interesting results could not provide clarity as to who will join champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs in continental football next season.
Sundowns and Pirates have qualified for the Champions League for finishing first and second respectively while Nedbank Cup winners Chiefs wait for the team that will join them in the Confederation Cup.
With the top two places have already been settled, Stellenbosch did themselves a huge favour in the race for third spot by beating SuperSport United 2-1 and they currently occupy the last Confederation Cup place.
For fourth-placed Sekhukhune, the share of the spoils with Chiefs may come back to haunt them because they trail Stellenbosch by one point with one match to go.
There is another heated middle-of-the table battle because teams from sixth to 11th spot are still in with a chance of making it to the MTN8 tournament next season.
Chiefs held by Sekhukhune to leave their top eight ambitions hanging by a thread
Sports reporter
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
On a topsy-turvy day of run-in football with serious consequences for most of the clubs, Kaizer Chiefs were held to 1-1 Betway Premiership draw by Sekhukhune United to leave their top eight ambitions hanging by a thread.
A day of interesting results could not provide clarity as to who will join champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs in continental football next season.
Sundowns and Pirates have qualified for the Champions League for finishing first and second respectively while Nedbank Cup winners Chiefs wait for the team that will join them in the Confederation Cup.
With the top two places have already been settled, Stellenbosch did themselves a huge favour in the race for third spot by beating SuperSport United 2-1 and they currently occupy the last Confederation Cup place.
For fourth-placed Sekhukhune, the share of the spoils with Chiefs may come back to haunt them because they trail Stellenbosch by one point with one match to go.
There is another heated middle-of-the table battle because teams from sixth to 11th spot are still in with a chance of making it to the MTN8 tournament next season.
Polokwane City, Marumo Gallants and Chippa United did not do themselves any favours as they dropped points in this crucial stage of the campaign and they will go to the last round with a lot to play for.
Polokwane lost 2-0 to Cape Town City, Marumo Gallants were held to a 1-1 draw by Chippa United and they could be overtaken by Magesi FC who visit Sundowns on Sunday at Loftus.
The other team that did themselves a huge favour in the middle of the table is TS Galaxy who drew 1-1 with Pirates at Orlando Stadium to ensure a place in the top eight in their last match of the campaign.
At the bottom, Cape Town City refreshed their survival chances with a win over Polokwane City but their problem is SuperSport still have three matches in hand while they have one.
Cape Town City and SuperSport are tied on 26 points but advantage is with the latter who still have to play against Stellenbosch, Pirates and Richards Bay in their remaining matches.
The other dynamic at the bottom half of the table that may be problematic for Cape Town City is that 13th-placed Golden Arrows, who drew 0-0 with Richards Bay, have two games in hand.
At the New Peter Mokaba Stadium, Sekhukhune opened the scoring after four minutes through Mpho Rammala and Amakhosi equalised from the effort of Glody Lilepo on the stroke of halftime.
With this turn of events, Chiefs are faced with a tough task of having to win their last match against Polokwane City at FNB Stadium to have any hope of qualifying for the MTN8 tournament next season.
While most of the teams are uncertain of where they are going to end the season, champions Sundowns will be coronated after their match against Magesi FC on Sunday at Loftus after they wrapped up their eighth successive titles during the week.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Rugby
Soccer
Sport
Sport