Chippa top-eight hopes dashed but September proud
Draw against Marumo Gallants ends ambitions of competing in MTN8 next season
Chippa United’s top-eight finish hopes may have been dashed at the final hurdle, but coach Thabo September, though disappointed, said he was proud of the season his squad produced.
Chippa’s hopes of playing in next season’s MTN8 went up in smoke after playing to a 1-1 draw against Marumo Gallants in their Betway Premier League season finale at the Seisa Ramabodu Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.