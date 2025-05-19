Soccer

Chippa top-eight hopes dashed but September proud

Draw against Marumo Gallants ends ambitions of competing in MTN8 next season

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 19 May 2025

Chippa United’s top-eight finish hopes may have been dashed at the final hurdle, but coach Thabo September, though disappointed, said he was proud of the season his squad produced.

Chippa’s hopes of playing in next season’s MTN8 went up in smoke after playing to a 1-1 draw against Marumo Gallants in their Betway Premier League season finale at the Seisa Ramabodu Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Israel starts Gaza ground assault after hundreds killed | REUTERS
FBI identifies suspect in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing | REUTERS

Most Read