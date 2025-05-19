Highbury coach Sibiya pleased with ninth-place MFC finish
Despite going down 1-0 to Upington City in their Motsepe Foundation Championship season finale, Highbury coach Kabelo Sibiya said he was pleased with his team’s effort in their debut season.
Though they started their league campaign slowly, having collected only three points from their first seven matches in the new league, the Gqeberha side made an impressive turnaround to win three consecutive games. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.