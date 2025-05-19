“Together we are stronger. It is nice to do my part but the real plaudits go to everyone, even the people behind the scenes; physios, doctors, fitness coaches and the players too.
“It's amazing what we've been able to do.”
Amajita's first success in the U-20 Afcon came in their second final appearance, the first when coach Shakes Mashaba's generation of Benni McCarthy, Matthew Booth, Junaid Hartley and Stanton Fredericks lost 1-0 to hosts Morocco in the 1997 last game, 28 years ago.
South Africa sealed their ticket to the U-20 World Cup, to be staged in Chile from September 27 to October 19, by reaching the semifinals.
SowetanLIVE
Mdaka credits PSL’s Diski reserve league for Amajita’s Afcon success
U-20s became the third SA side to win a continental trophy after Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana
Sports journalist
Image: Ayman Aref/BackpagePix
Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka has given the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC), the Premier Soccer League's U-23 reserve league, a fair share of credit for his team's historic U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) triumph.
South Africa beat Morocco 1-0 thanks to Gomolemo Kekana's stunning 70th-minute strike and a tenacious performance to lift their first U-20 Afcon trophy at Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.
After Bafana Bafana's 1996 title and Banyana Banyana's success of 2022, Amajita are only the third South African football side to be crowned continental champions.
Many crucial Amajita players — such as Stellenbosch FC defender Tylon Smith, who scooped the Player of the Tournament accolade, Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns and his teammate Thato Sibiya, Kaizer Chiefs' Sifiso Timba — play in the DDC for their respective clubs.
“I salute the DDC because it made it easy for us to be able to see players weekend after weekend going to different places,” Mdaka told SABC Sports.
“Our country is so big, so if it weren't for the DDC, we wouldn't be able to see them. You couldn't drive to do follow-ups on players, but through the DDC we were able to see players.
“So we salute them and we say they have done a good job for the country.”
Goalkeeper of the Tournament Fletcher Smythe-Lowe, who is on the books of Portuguese side Estoril's U-19s, is the only player who is not locally-based in Mdaka's squad. The 18-year-old put up some impressive displays, especially in the semifinals against Nigeria and in the final against Morocco, where he also walked away with the man of the match award.
Smythe-Lowe dedicated his man of the match award in the final to the SA U-20 team, especially the back room staff.
“This award is for the team. I mean, with only me and without them, we would be nowhere.
“Together we are stronger. It is nice to do my part but the real plaudits go to everyone, even the people behind the scenes; physios, doctors, fitness coaches and the players too.
“It's amazing what we've been able to do.”
Amajita's first success in the U-20 Afcon came in their second final appearance, the first when coach Shakes Mashaba's generation of Benni McCarthy, Matthew Booth, Junaid Hartley and Stanton Fredericks lost 1-0 to hosts Morocco in the 1997 last game, 28 years ago.
South Africa sealed their ticket to the U-20 World Cup, to be staged in Chile from September 27 to October 19, by reaching the semifinals.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Sport
Cricket
Sport