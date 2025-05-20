Chippa start player recruitment with eye on new season
Chippa United coach Thabo September has wasted no time in searching for new players to replace those who are set to exit and get fresh blood to strengthen the team before the new season.
The Gqeberha side played their last Betway Premiership fixture for the season against Marumo Gallants at the weekend and their hopes of playing in next season’s MTN8 went up in smoke after they played to a 1-1 draw at the Seisa Ramabodu Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.