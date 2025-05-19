Described by its creator, Nelson Makamo, as a “love letter to football”, the new Betway Premiership trophy has met with a mixed reaction.
The new piece of silverware has been slammed by football fans after its introduction to the public on Sunday, especially on social media, with some likening it to a 'hubbly bubbly' smoking device.
Some players of the first recipients of the trophy, Mamelodi Sundowns, said they view it as a masterpiece after being presented it after winning their final Premiership game of 2024-25 2-0 against Magesi FC at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday evening.
Fans slate new ‘hubbly bubbly’ trophy, Sundowns’ Zwane, Onyango say it’s ‘beautiful’
‘Well, every trophy comes with its own shape, but it’s heavy, hey. I think it’s heavy like the cheque they gave us’
Sports Journalist
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Described by its creator, Nelson Makamo, as a “love letter to football”, the new Betway Premiership trophy has met with a mixed reaction.
The new piece of silverware has been slammed by football fans after its introduction to the public on Sunday, especially on social media, with some likening it to a 'hubbly bubbly' smoking device.
Some players of the first recipients of the trophy, Mamelodi Sundowns, said they view it as a masterpiece after being presented it after winning their final Premiership game of 2024-25 2-0 against Magesi FC at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday evening.
Two Sundowns veterans, Themba Zwane and Denis Onyango, said the trophy was “beautiful” with the former admitting it was heavy.
“Well, every trophy comes with its own shape, but it's heavy, hey. I think it's heavy like the cheque they gave us,” Onyango said after the game, where Makamo carried the new trophy onto the field in a case before unveiling it to the television cameras and crowd.
“But for me, what's important is for the team to have that medal. The medals are very nice. The trophy is also nice, don't take me out of line. The trophy is nice, the money is also nice and the season has been good.
“So, for me it is all about getting what the sponsors are giving us and that we are the first team to see it and to lift it is incredible.”
Zwane, who became the first captain to lift it, told SABC Sport: “It's a beautiful trophy but it's heavy, I think I must do the gym more.”
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso also had a positive view of the trophy and said it has a special meaning for Downs as it reflects the hard work they put in this season.
“Before winning the players [over, after the Cardoso's technical team's arrival in December], we had to win the man and this trophy is a pure example of that and this trophy has a special meaning.”
Makamo described the trophy as honouring everyone who has contributed to the game.
“It’s a tribute to where we come from, who we are and where we are going,” he said.
However, the trophy has been slammed by supporters on social media, many asking if this was the best Makamo could produce.
“For 12 months and that was his 'best'?” @Connie.M-Wa-Mokgatlha asked on X.
“Ai, this guy must never design anything ever again, especially the trophy,” @khosichillboy said.
This is the fifth edition of the trophy since the PSL started in 1996.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Rugby
Rugby
Cricket
Sport