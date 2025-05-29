Ellis expects tougher test from Zambia in Banyana’s second Wafcon warm-up

“It is a game that is going to test us in every aspect because they are physical, they have pace and they are good on the counterattack. We need to do better in all those aspects.”
‘No disrespect to Botswana but Zambia have a lot more quality and bring different types of dynamics’
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is expecting Zambia to provide a tougher test for them when they meet in the final match of the Three Nations Series at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday.
Banyana started the series with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Botswana in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, on Wednesday afternoon and Ellis said her team will likely to have to improve to beat the Copper Queens.
“No disrespect to Botswana but Zambia have a lot more quality and they bring different types of dynamics to us,” she said.
“Defensively we have to be better because their front line is good and if you make mistakes at the back, they are going to punish you. From our side, when we get opportunities, we have to put them away.
“It is a game that is going to test us in every aspect because they are physical, they have pace and they are good on the counterattack. We need to do better in all those aspects.”
Ellis was happy with the result against Botswana but concerned about the two goals South Africa conceded.
“Especially the first goal, we knew what was coming. I thought we were in a straight line and had cover, but we did not go out to head the ball and allowed it to bounce.
“For the second goal, we played into the traffic and it was not good enough. We have to be better because at Wafcon the level is going to be higher.
“Those are things that we will look at and try to rectify going forward.”
Ellis welcomed back veterans Refiloe Jane, Regina Mogolola, Bambanani Mbane and Kaabo Dhlamini, who have limited time to impress before the Wafcon squad is announced in the coming weeks.
“It was good to see Refiloe and other players back after such a long time. She [Jane] ran out of legs in the second half but in the first half she was involved in the game and she controlled things nicely.
“I thought Karabo [Dhlamini] did well. She’s played at centreback before and we are tying a few things out in these friendly matches. There was also Bambanani.
“You couldn’t say they have been gone for a while. Having them back is a big plus for us.”
