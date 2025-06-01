From amateur soccer in East London to beating Man United
After making a name in Asian football, game against English giants will stay in Mohammed Faeez Khan’s memory forever
Nine years ago, Eastern Cape-born soccer player Mohammed Faeez Khan took a leap of faith, packed up, and left SA in search of green pastures.
That step into the unknown has seen him build a successful career as a footballer in Asia, and more recently, saw him part of the team that beat Manchester United last week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.