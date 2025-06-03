“The players looked sharp — I was not really expecting that since they last played two weeks ago. But we are in a good space, in good shape and looking forward to another session tomorrow.”
Khumalo pleasantly surprised as hastily arranged Cosafa squad takes shape
Bafana ‘B’ open their tournament against Mozambique at Free State Stadium on Wednesday
Digital Sports Editor
Image: Nabil Ramdani/BackpagePix
Vela Khumalo, the coach of the Bafana “B” side that will take part in the 2025 Cosafa Cup in Bloemfontein, was pleasantly surprised at the sharp condition his players arrived in on Monday ahead of their opening game against Mozambique on Wednesday.
The Kaizer Chiefs youth coach, who also steered the South African under-17s to their age group Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal last month and qualification for the U-17 World Cup, will take charge of the Bafana emerging combination at the Cosafa Cup.
Khumalo’s side that takes the field in their in their Group A opener at Free State Stadium (3pm) could more accurately be called an “Emerging B”.
Bafana coach Hugo Broos is taking charge of the senior team in friendlies against Tanzania and Mozambique’s senior side in Polokwane on Friday and next Tuesday with a squad missing his Mamelodi Sundowns contingent and including a host of new faces as he casts his net wide for talent.
As usual for the Cosafa Cup or Chan, the South African developmental team has been hastily put together. Khumalo was named coach only late last week and the squad, consisting mostly of Betway Premiership clubs’ fringe players, assembled on Monday with two training sessions available to prepare for the opener.
The coach, though, was pleased to have all his players arrive and in decent shape considering the Premiership ended two weekends ago.
“We are happy everyone is here. It was our first session — remember we just have two days’ [preparation],” Khumalo said after Monday’s first training.
“We don’t know much about Mozambique but it’s all about how we want to express ourselves. We are playing at home, we need to show that and we promise to play good football, but we also need to win the game.
“If we can see ourselves going to the semifinals, that would be the most important thing.
“The players looked sharp — I was not really expecting that since they last played two weeks ago. But we are in a good space, in good shape and looking forward to another session tomorrow.”
Khumalo’s side face Zimbabwe in their second Group A match at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday, then Mauritius at Free State Stadium next Tuesday (both 3pm).
His squad includes a quartet from Kaizer Chiefs in young defender Aden McCarthy, midfielders Mduduzi Shabalala and Thabo Cele, and winger Wandile Duba.
Stellenbosch FC have provided midfielder Sanele Barns, SuperSport United have three players in centrebacks Ime Okon and Athenkosi Mcaba and midfielder Yandisa Mfolozi, and Orlando Pirates are represented by striker Boitumelo Radiopane.
Khumalo is being assisted by former Chiefs player Reneilwe Letsholonyane, with former Bafana and Amakhosi coach Molefi Ntseki as technical adviser.
