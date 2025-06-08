Mnguni urges Sundowns to brace for Club World Cup

After they bottled the Caf Champions League final in Cairo last Sunday, former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thokozani Mnguni warned the current crop of players of the high-pace nature of football that the European teams employ as focus shifts to the Fifa Club World Cup.
With the domestic football competitions out of the way and the off-season under way, the Fifa Club World Cup becomes Mamelodi Sundowns' main priority.
Mamelodi Sundowns have been drawn in Group F against steep competition, including German giants Borussia Dortmund, Brazil's Fluminense and South Korean Ulsan HD.
With the Pretoria-based team set to travel to the US later this month for the round robin fixtures, Mnguni advised Mamelodi Sundowns that they should prepare for high-intensity clashes as the European teams play at a fast tempo, a feature that Mnguni believes Sundowns are not accustomed to as an African team.
Moreover, the 47-year-old said that Mamelodi Sundowns also need not completely change their identity and style of football.
“They must just try to keep their identity and rely on the style of football that has brought them this much success,” Mgnuni told SportsBoom.co.za in an exclusive interview.
“Technically, Mamelodi Sundowns will just have to be sharper and more clinical in the final third because the speed of play in Europe is too quick compared to South African football.”
Mamelodi Sundowns are coming from a 2-1 defeat in Cairo this past weekend, a result which saw them miss out on being the kings of Africa as the Egyptian side, Pyramids FC, walked away with the trophy.
Mnguni highlighted that the reason behind Mamelodi Sundowns' defeat stems from their inability to control the midfield against Pyramids.
Mnguni added that Pyramids only had to isolate playmaker Marcelo Allende to completely break down Mamelodi Sundowns.
“Sundowns struggled to control the game in the midfield like they normally do, and that led to numerous turnovers in that second phase. Pyramids did well in making sure Allende doesn’t have space and time on the ball like he normally does,” Mnguni said.
“The speed of play from Mamelodi Sundowns before Pyramids scored was slow. Had they started the game with the intensity that they finished with, things could’ve been completely different. Desperation led them to play lots of crosses in the box.”
Here at home in SA, Mamelodi Sundowns continue to be the benchmark for the other teams. The side secured their eighth consecutive league title this season.
Mnguni believes that Mamelodi Sundowns will continue to dominate South African football for many years to come for a host of different reasons, including their unmatched professionalism.
“This club will always dominate the Premier Soccer League due to its consistency and the philosophy it maintains. The professionalism from the management, down to the players, gives them the edge over the other teams,” Mnguni told SportsBoom.co.za
“Also, their recruitment processes really set them apart. Year in year out, they bolster their squad with quality players.” — SportsBoom
Mnguni urges Sundowns to brace for Club World Cup
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images
