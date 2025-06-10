Bafana chasing Cosafa Cup semifinal berth against Mauritius

Bafana Bafana’s Cosafa Cup side desperately need a win against Mauritius to keep their semifinal hopes alive when they contest their last group A fixture at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday (3pm).
After losing 1-0 to Mozambique in their opening group fixture, Bafana’s second-string team bounced back with a 2-0 win against Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein at the weekend.
The win came as a huge confidence boost heading to their last group match, but most importantly the victory kept Bafana’s semifinal dreams alive.
Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Aden McCarthy, 21, said the players were mentally and physically ready to fight for a semifinal berth.
Mozambique head the group A with four points from two games, before their final fixture against Zimbabwe (one), followed by SA (three), Mauritius (two), and Zimbabwe.
“Coming to Bloem before the Cosafa Cup, we never had much time to prep,” McCarthy said.
“But we have coachable players, and with us playing for our respective teams at home, we know that we come from a busy season.
“So, we just have to stick it through, and we came here with a mindset ready to fight, ready to conquer and win games.
“Unfortunately, the first game never went in our favour, but we came back with a good fight for the second game, and going into the third one I feel that as a team we are very prepared for that.
“Mentally, we are strong and physically as well. On the field, no team can dominate the ball as much as we do.”
“In terms of our confidence in one another, our belief in one another, and the belief coming from the tactical team, we will work as one team to overcome the opposition.”
The Herald
Soccer reporter
Image: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
The Herald
