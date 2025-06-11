Badela takes charge at Chippa United

Chippa United have appointed former Sundowns Academy coach and Wydad AC assistant coach Sinethemba Badela as their new head coach.
Though his previous stay was short, Badela is not new to the Chilli Boys’ camp. In 2021, he was Lehlohonolo Seema’s assistant coach at Chippa for six matches.
The club announced the 35-year-old’s appointment in a statement posted on their social media platforms.
“We are proud to announce the appointment of Sinethemba Badela as the new head coach of Chippa United Football Club, ahead of what promises to be a defining season,” it said.
Chippa said Badela, who is from Sterkspruit in the Eastern Cape, would bring some international experience to the club.
“This marks his first appointment as a head coach in the Premier Soccer League, a moment of pride not just for him, but for us as a club.
“We have built a reputation for giving young and emerging coaches the opportunity to lead, choosing innovation over recycling and purpose over familiarity.
“Football is evolving, and so are we.”
Badela, who was Rulani Mokwena’s assistant coach for the Morocco side, replaced Thabo September.
September, 42, one of Chippa’s longest-serving coaches, spent 18 months with the Betway Premiership side.
The former SuperSport United coach opted not to renew his contract at the end of June, after he was told he would be assisting a new coach for next season.
The Chilli Boys finished just outside the top-eight bracket with 31 points from 28 matches in the recently completed season.
“As the only PSL club in the Eastern Cape, we carry not just the hopes of our supporters, but the weight of regional pride.
“We strive to be more than a club. We are a symbol of possibility, a beacon for talent, and a footballing home for the pride of the Eastern Cape.
“Coach Badela will lead our technical preparations for the new season, and additional members of the technical team will be announced in due course,” the club said.
Badela, who also coached Cape Town All Stars, referred requests for an interview to the club.
The Herald
Badela takes charge at Chippa United
Image: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGEA
Chippa United have appointed former Sundowns Academy coach and Wydad AC assistant coach Sinethemba Badela as their new head coach.
Though his previous stay was short, Badela is not new to the Chilli Boys’ camp. In 2021, he was Lehlohonolo Seema’s assistant coach at Chippa for six matches.
The club announced the 35-year-old’s appointment in a statement posted on their social media platforms.
“We are proud to announce the appointment of Sinethemba Badela as the new head coach of Chippa United Football Club, ahead of what promises to be a defining season,” it said.
Chippa said Badela, who is from Sterkspruit in the Eastern Cape, would bring some international experience to the club.
“This marks his first appointment as a head coach in the Premier Soccer League, a moment of pride not just for him, but for us as a club.
“We have built a reputation for giving young and emerging coaches the opportunity to lead, choosing innovation over recycling and purpose over familiarity.
“Football is evolving, and so are we.”
Badela, who was Rulani Mokwena’s assistant coach for the Morocco side, replaced Thabo September.
September, 42, one of Chippa’s longest-serving coaches, spent 18 months with the Betway Premiership side.
The former SuperSport United coach opted not to renew his contract at the end of June, after he was told he would be assisting a new coach for next season.
The Chilli Boys finished just outside the top-eight bracket with 31 points from 28 matches in the recently completed season.
“As the only PSL club in the Eastern Cape, we carry not just the hopes of our supporters, but the weight of regional pride.
“We strive to be more than a club. We are a symbol of possibility, a beacon for talent, and a footballing home for the pride of the Eastern Cape.
“Coach Badela will lead our technical preparations for the new season, and additional members of the technical team will be announced in due course,” the club said.
Badela, who also coached Cape Town All Stars, referred requests for an interview to the club.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Rugby