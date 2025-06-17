Chippa United release 18 players

Chippa United have cleared the decks by releasing 15 players before the new season and three others will return to their clubs after their loan agreements ended.
The Gqeberha club confirmed the clearance in a statement posted on their social media platforms on Tuesday.
The statement said: “Chippa United Football Club can confirm the departure of several players as their contracts with the club come to an end after the 2024/25 season,” it said.
“The following players will not be part of the team heading into the new campaign: Darren Johnson, Lukhanyo July, Justice Chabalala, Samkelo Jali, Andile Jali, Baraka Majogoro, Athenkosi Dlala, Ronald Sanou, Craig Martin, Ronald Maarman, Thobani Jacobs, Sifiso Mazibuko, Aviwe Mqokozo, Enock Sakala, Bienvenu Eva Nga.”
The club also said that on-loan players Aphelele Teto, Siphelo Baloni and Sonwabile Khumalo would return to their parent clubs after the conclusion of their loan agreements.
According to Transfermarkt, Chippa had 35 senior players for the 2024/2025 season, which leaves 17 players on their books.
Last week, the Chilli Boys named Sinethemba Badela, 35, as their new head coach.
The former Cape Town All Stars mentor replaces Thabo September, who opted not to renew his contract after he was demoted to assistant coach.
Chippa also announced the appointment of Sinesipho Mali as the new sporting director, a position held by Morgan Mammila last season.
Mali served in key technical roles at Kaizer Chiefs as an analyst and later at Sekhukhune United, where he operated as both analyst and head of recruitment, helping guide the club to its highest-ever points tally in the 2024/2025 Betway Premiership.
He now serves as head of analysts for Bafana Bafana, a role he will continue in as the national team prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations and conclude their Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign.
He also featured in Banyana Banyana’s technical team at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.
