Nervous times for Cape Town City after Casric score late to share spoils
Sports Journalist
Image: BackpagePix
Casric Stars earned a point from the jaws of defeat as they netted late to force a 1-1 draw in their Premier Soccer League promotion-relegation playoff against Cape Town City at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga outside Mbombela on Wednesday.
The Citizens thought they had done enough for a victory when they held the lead for 70 minutes after Prins Tjiueza netted in the 26th minute, but Sphamandla Mlilo scored from a penalty in the last kick of the match in the 97th to ensure the points were shared.
The result will feel like a defeat for City who defended the entire second half to protect their lead and in the process invited pressure from Casric.
All the teams have two points after two matches. Casric will look for a win when they host Orbit College at the same venue on Saturday in their third match.
The Betway Premiership's 15th-placed finishers City, though, will be starting to get edgy about their relegation chances having drawn both their games, Wednesday's stalemate after a 0-0 draw at home against Orbit on Saturday.
The Citizens welcomed back Tshegofatso Nyama, Lorenzo Gordinho and Aprocius Petrus, who were all suspended against Orbit.
Casric started strongly, exploiting the space behind City's high-line defence and creating a few chances early on. As the match progressed, City gained momentum and started to create opportunities.
It was not long before they broke the deadlock as Tjiueza gave the Citizens the lead three minutes before the half-hour mark after the Casric defence failed to clear from a set piece.
That strike was the first in the playoffs after two goalless draws.
The match opened up with both teams having a go at each other late in the first half.
Searching for the equaliser, Casric came back with more energy after the restart and had chances but failed to convert them. City opted to sit back to protect their lead and hoped to catch Casric on the counter.
Decide Chauke had a good opportunity to equalise 15 minutes from time with Casric's best chance of the match, but his effort was cleared off the line by City captain Thamsanqa Mkhize.
It was one-way traffic in the second half as Casric threw everything they had to try to find the goal. City finally cracked under pressure as they conceded a late penalty that was converted by Mlilo.
SowetanLIVE
