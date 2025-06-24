New assistant coach for Chippa

Chippa United have added another dimension to their major revamp with the appointment of Musa Nyatama as the club’s new assistant coach.
Former Leruma United coach Nyatama, 37, of Benoni, will work alongside newly appointed head coach Sinethemba Badela, 35, who replaced Thabo September.
The Chilli Boys announced the appointment in via a statement on their social media platforms.
“Nyatama, being a decorated former footballer himself, brings recent coaching experience from Moroka Swallows DC and Laruma United FC and is widely regarded for his professionalism, modern football mindset and leadership qualities,” the statement said.
“The club believes Nyatama will blend seamlessly with head coach Sinethemba Badela — both young, ambitious, and aligned in their football philosophies.
“Their shared energy and fresh approach represent a new era for Chippa United, focused on entertaining football, intensity and results.
Club chair Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi also welcomed the new assistant coach.
“We believe the combination of coach Badela and coach Nyatama will bring a renewed spirit and tactical sharpness to our squad. This is a bold and progressive step for the club,” he said.
According to the statement, Nyatama will work closely with the first team technical staff, focusing on tactical planning, player development and overall squad growth.
The club also said the former Orlando Pirates midfielder’s appointment reflected the club’s ongoing commitment to empowering young football minds and strengthening its football identity, both on and off the pitch.
Last week, Chippa released 15 players before the new season and three others will return to their clubs after their loan agreements ended.
The following players will not be part of the team heading into the new campaign: Darren Johnson, Lukhanyo July, Justice Chabalala, Samkelo Jali, Andile Jali, Baraka Majogoro, Athenkosi Dlala, Ronald Sanou, Craig Martin, Ronald Maarman, Thobani Jacobs, Sifiso Mazibuko, Aviwe Mqokozo, Enock Sakala, Bienvenu Eva Nga.
The club said that on-loan players Aphelele Teto, Siphelo Baloni and Sonwabile Khumalo would return to their parent clubs after the conclusion of their loan agreements.
Chippa also announced the appointment of Sinesipho Mali as the new sporting director, a position held by Morgan Mammila last season.
Mali served in key technical roles at Kaizer Chiefs as an analyst and later at Sekhukhune United, where he operated as both analyst and head of recruitment, helping guide the club to its highest-ever points tally in the 2024/2025 Betway Premiership.
He now serves as head of analysts for Bafana Bafana, a role he will continue in as the national team prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations and conclude their Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign.
He also featured in Banyana Banyana’s technical team at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.
The Herald
New assistant coach for Chippa
Soccer reporter
Image: VELI NHLAPO
