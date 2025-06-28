Banyana on strike ahead of Wafcon in Morocco over unpaid wages

Banyana Banyana have gone on a strike from training in Morocco in their build-up to their kickoff to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) on July 7 over alleged unpaid wages from the South African Football Association (Safa).

This was confirmed to TimeLIVE by a source close to the team who did not want to be named on Saturday.

In a shocking development for the defending champions, who lifted the trophy in the last tournament, also in Morocco, in 2022, coach Desiree Ellis’ team has apparently not trained since Thursday after arriving in the North African country on Wednesday.

This is yet another disastrous build-up to a major tournament for the women's national team, who play their first match of this year’s Wafcon against Ghana at Honor Stadium in Oujda in nine days’ time.