Theodor Herzl pupil realises a dream with SA soccer selection

Theodor Herzl pupil Adi Schmidt reached a new high in her burgeoning soccer career last week when she was named in the SA U20 women’s squad to take part in the Cosafa region 5 tournament in Namibia.
The 16-year-old grade 10 pupil has been selected for local and provincial representative sides before, but this recognition marks a big step in her development.
SA will be up against Zambia on July 5, Eswatini on July 7 and Angola on July 9.
For the passionate right-back or centre back player, it is the realisation of a dream she has had since watching a TV show called Supa Strikas.
It was a heart-stopping moment when she first heard the news.
“My dad called me one morning and broke the news that I was selected for SA, and I sat in silence for a minute in disbelief,” the teenage star said.
“My heart was racing and I started jumping around my room.
“I
couldn’t believe it happened.
“This type of recognition at this level has been such a big dream of mine ever since I started playing, and it doesn’t seem real.”
“The reason I started playing soccer was because I became obsessed with Supa Strikas when I was younger and I wanted to be like Twisting Tiger — it may sound silly but that’s what drew me to the game,” Schmidt said.
“Soccer has become my life — I practise five out of seven days a week, with club matches on Sundays.
“I am always my biggest critic.”
“I enjoy soccer because of the spirit it generates and that it connects so many people.”
Playing both for her school team and the Callies Football Club, Schmidt is ready to take ownership of her position and to make a positive contribution to the team.
“I have often been selected as a leader or captain in the teams I have played for.
“I am a vocal person and I always focus on communication, on or off the field, at all times.
“This does put the spotlight on me at times, but I believe that can only be beneficial.
“I remember when I played for an U8 team, I was the designated free-kick taker even though I was the only girl in the side.
“My favourite moment came when I was playing for the St George’s U10 side in a final, with lots of people watching, and when we won, we were sprayed with Appletiser.
“We were super sticky but I was so excited because it was my first medal.”
Schmidt, who also plays netball and hockey and does swimming, is grateful for the support she has received from many quarters, including her father, her
U12 coach Donovan van Antwerpen, her
interprovincial coach from last year, Philisa Komna, and her current club coach Fuz Finnis.
“He is a second father to me, helping on and off the field.
“I am so grateful to them all and everyone else who has guided me along this path.”
The Herald
Theodor Herzl pupil realises a dream with SA soccer selection
Image: SUPPLIED
The Herald
