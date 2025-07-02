Highbury acquire fresh, young local talent for new season
Highbury have signed up several new local players, and their preseason preparations are well under way ahead of another competitive Motsepe Foundation Championship season.
The club hosted U17 and senior team trials at the Gelvandale Stadium at the weekend, which head coach Kabelo Sibiya believes worked in their favour as they managed to sign eight new players for the senior team...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.