Soccer

Ellis chuffed with Banyana’s opening performance against Ghana

Premium
By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI - 08 July 2025

Banyana Banyana’s victory against Ghana in their opening fixture has not only given them a good grip on Group C but also a chance to rotate the squad in the energy-sapping tournament, coach Desiree Ellis said.

The side kicked off their CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title defence on a high with a 2-0 victory against Ghana at the Honneur Stadium in Oujda, Morocco, on Monday...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Trump criticizes Musk's new 'America Party' as feud grows | REUTERS
Tesla shares fall as Musk's 'America Party' riles investors | REUTERS

Most Read