Ellis chuffed with Banyana’s opening performance against Ghana
Banyana Banyana’s victory against Ghana in their opening fixture has not only given them a good grip on Group C but also a chance to rotate the squad in the energy-sapping tournament, coach Desiree Ellis said.
The side kicked off their CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title defence on a high with a 2-0 victory against Ghana at the Honneur Stadium in Oujda, Morocco, on Monday...
