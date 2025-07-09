Keep Active taking 14 soccer players to Denmark for Dana Cup
Competing in popular youth tournament will give boys taste of international football
An eager group of 14 young Eastern Cape football players will experience a taste of international flair when they travel to Denmark to compete in Europe’s most popular youth tournament, the Dana Cup.
Keep Active Sports Development head coach Lwazi Sahula has been preparing his troops for this prestigious competition since the start of 2025...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.