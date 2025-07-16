Thulani Mabaso, one of Amakhosi's four DStv Diski Challenge U-23 side players taken with the senior team to Holland, took the shot that struck the post to set up the opening, second-half goal. Another, Naledi Hlongwane, buried the rebound for the 54th-minute decider.
Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi started with more regular senior performers, then introduced younger players off the bench as his team had good possession and structure and created decent chances.
Generally Chiefs impressed against the team that finished in 10th place in the Eredivise last season, though the Dutch side were under-strength. Just two players who were fielded in their last Eredivisie match of the 2024-25 season against Groningen were in the starting line-up against Chiefs as they ran the rule over some fringe players, though Zwolle did have at least five senior players on their bench.
Youngsters shine as Chiefs beat top-flight Zwolle in the Netherlands
Young DDC players who were taken to preseason camp combine for winning goal
Kaizer Chiefs got their first win of their programme of preseason friendlies beating top-flight PEC Zwolle 1-0 at Sportpark Ezinge in Ezinge on Tuesday.
Some of Chiefs' youngsters shone in the game.
