Banyana relinquish their African throne
Late Nigeria goal ends SA’s Wafcon dream
Image: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU /BACKPAGEPIX
Michelle Alozie’s goal with a speculative cross and a comedy of errors in added time earned Nigeria a place in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final with a 2-1 win over Banyana Banyana at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco, on Tuesday.
Banyana, who became the first champions to fail to defend this trophy, had done well to come back after they started poorly.
Goalkeeper Andile Dlamini gave her team a scare after making a couple of uncharacteristic mistakes in goals.
But Banyana did gain their composure, though they always lacked a player at the end of their final pass, with striker Jermaine Seoposenwe forced to fetch the ball as she was mainly lonely up front.
Image: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU /BACKPAGEPIX
Desiree Ellis’s side suffered a blow midway through the first half when dependable centre half Tiiesetso Makhubela was forced to limp off with an injury.
Surprisingly, Ellis did not replace Makhubela with another defender but opted to bring on striker Hildah Magaia to partner Seoposenwe, with Gabriela Salgado moved to the left side of the midfield.
But the Super Falcons always looked dangerous, especially with Esther Okoronkwo and skipper Rasheeday Ajibade giving them a lot of options and providing plenty of supply for the strikers, Folashade Ijamilusi and Chinwendu Ihezuo.
It was amid that dominance that Ijamulisi forced Banyana defender Bambanani Mbane to handle her shot inside the area on the stroke of halftime.
The referee pointed to the spot and Ajibade made no mistake.
Though Dlamini nearly cost Banyana with another mistake at the restart, Banyana did eventually find an equaliser on the hour mark when Magaia had been fouled by Osinachi Ohale inside the area.
Linda Motlhalo, Banyana’s penalty specialist, gave Chiamaka Nnadozie in goals for Nigeria no chance as she slotted her second penalty in the tournament.
After this goal, Banyana gained control and were unlucky to see Noxolo Cesane’s shot cleared off the line by Ohale after Seoposenwe had played a lovely diagonal pass for the substitute.
Ten minutes before fulltime, Salgado suffered a nasty injury while trying to clear a corner kick.
This was a second forced substitute for SA after Makhubela left the field injured too in the first half.
The Super Falcons will await the winner of hosts Morocco against Ghana to find out who they will face in the final in Rabat on Saturday.
