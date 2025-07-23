Missed goal-scoring opportunities and Gabriela Salgado’s horrific injury contributed to Banyana Banyana’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations soccer semifinal defeat, head coach Desiree Ellis said.
A late goal from Michelle Alozie demolished SA’s hopes of defending their Wafcon title after going down 2-1 against the Super Falcons in Casablanca, Morocco, on Tuesday.
JVW midfielder Salgado, 27, suffered a nasty injury while trying to clear a corner kick in the 83rd minute.
It was an incident that left the Banyana players and bench traumatised.
“I think after that injury, it took us a while to get going again, and I think maybe that is the reason we conceded at the time we did,” Ellis said.
“I think from the reaction of the players, the injury looked very bad.
“I haven’t received the medical report yet, but from the players, it looked really bad because we had to calm them down.
“We had to make sure that they stayed focused and it was very difficult after that moment.
“But big ups to Nigeria, they also kept going and good luck to them.
“When you have chances like we had, especially the one of Noxolo Cesane, whose goal [attempt] did not go over the line — I think that is heartbreaking for lack of a better word.”
In a statement posted on the Safa website, Safa chief medical officer Thulani Ngwenya said the extent of Salgado’s injury was unknown at that stage and they would give an update once all the facts were known.
Missed chances and Salgado’s injury contribute to SA defeat, says Ellis
Banyana will face Ghana in third-place playoff
Image: BACKPAGEPIX/SAMUEL SHIVAMBU
Image: BACKPAGEPIX/SYDNEY MAHLANGU
Despite the result, Ellis applauded her troops’ performance against Nigeria.
“We did not look like a team that had gone 120 minutes [in the game before]. We gave as good as they gave.
“Yes, the first couple of minutes Andile [Dlamini] made a double save, but after that, we had the better chances, and we said it [goal] was going to come from one of those half chances that we had to take, and we didn’t take it.
“I don’t think if you look at the performance, the team deserved to lose today, but a team has to lose.
“Today if we had taken our chances, I think we would have been speaking differently now.”
Nigeria will play hosts Morocco in the final in Rabat on Saturday (10pm), while SA face Ghana in the third-place match on Friday (9pm).
The Herald
