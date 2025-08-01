Bafana Bafana’s huge World Cup clash against Nigeria hosted in Free State

Bafana Bafana's hugely important 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Nigeria will be played at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on September 9, the South African Football Association announced on Friday.

The match against the Super Eagles will be played just a few days after Bafana face Lesotho in an “away” qualifier at the same venue on September 5.

Bafana have potentially their best chance of qualifying for a World Cup, other than as hosts, since 2002 as they lead the six-team Group C with 13 points from five matches to Rwanda and Benin's eight and Nigeria's seven.

Phase one of the tickets for the match against Nigeria will be sold at the stadium from August 2, with adults being charged R70 and children R40. Phase two will open on August 9 and will be available at Ticketpro at R100.