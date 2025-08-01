Gallants fined R200,000, no points docked, for Mphambaniso registration

“Mindful of the circumstances, the context and the background against which the player was registered, Gallants pleaded guilty and were subsequently convicted as such.
Attempts to reach City owner John Comitis to comment on whether they will appeal the DC verdict were not successful.
Marumo Gallants have been fined R200,000 by the Premier Soccer League's (PSL) disciplinary committee (DC) for improperly registering Monde Mphambaniso.
The midfielder played in 26 of Gallants' 28 Betway Premiership matches last season. Gallants were not docked any points.
The outcome will be a disappointment for Cape Town City, who brought the matter to arbitration at the South African Football Association (Safa), which recommended the PSL DC investigate further. City had hoped a points deduction might see the Citizens, relegated via the playoffs, reinstated in the Premiership.
The matter had the potential to delay the start of the 2025-26 Premiership season.
City on Monday won the case at Safa's arbitration after they alleged that, by playing Mphambaniso in 26 league games last season, Marumo violated the NSL handbook.
The rule requires a clearance certificate to be submitted to the league in cases where a player has previously been registered as a professional with another member club.
Mphambaniso was previously with Marumo when they sold their second tier status to Leruma United last year to buy Moroka Swallows's top-flight franchise. Leruma should have issued Mphambaniso with a clearance to remain with Marumo.
PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu announced the league's verdict on Thursday night, saying the Free State-based club has been fined R200,000 for their indiscretion, which they pleaded guilty of committing.
“The PSL finalised a disciplinary matter, in which I had proferred charges of misconduct against Marumo Gallants FC and its player Monde Mphambaniso. The case stems from the registration of Mphambaniso, which was procured by Gallants without the required clearance certificate in accordance with the rules of the league.
"Mindful of the circumstances, the context and the background against which the player was registered, Gallants pleaded guilty and were subsequently convicted as such.
“Coming to the issue of sanction, having listening to the evidence in aggravation and mitigation and the prevailing contextual background pertaining to the matter, which I must add was subjected to disciplinary proceedings served before appeal tribunals, including a recent arbitration that resulted in a directive by the arbitrator they [Marumo] be charged, the PSL ruled Marumo Gallants be fined the amount of R200,000, half of which is immediately payable, and the other half suspended for 24 months on condition that during the period of suspension they're not found guilty of the same offence,” the verdict read.
“Marumo were further directed to carry the costs of the DC hearing up until the matter was finalised.
“With regard to the player, he was found not guilty and in the result no sanction was meted out to him.”
Attempts to reach City owner John Comitis to comment on whether they will appeal the DC verdict were not successful.
