Motherwell’s Kwayiba aiming high after Pirates move

Growing up under difficult circumstances in Motherwell, Gqeberha, Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates forward Sinoxolo Kwayiba’s faith and discipline have seen him soar to the highest level in South African professional football.
The former Chippa United forward, at only 25, has already donned the green and gold colours of the national team, earning five caps thus far under the tutelage of Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.
Kwayiba has played two seasons in the country’s top-flight league, the Premier Soccer League, as his professional career started taking shape at Chippa United.
After an impressive showing for the Chilli Boys, the youngster recently penned a multiyear contract with SA’s biggest club, Orlando Pirates.
He is the second Motherwell-born youngster to become a Buccaneer in recent times after left-back Bongani Sam blazed the trail a couple of years ago.
In an exclusive interview, Kwayiba opened up about how he was able to carve a successful professional career despite early life struggles.
He attributed his success to faith and discipline as he defied the odds on his way to signing for the Soweto giants.
“I had a strong belief in God and my ability to play at the highest level.
“I knew that if I wanted to turn my life around, I needed to work harder than any soccer player,” Kwayiba said.
“I made a decision very early that football is the only work I want to do. I ensured that I focused on my schoolwork and football.”
Having joined Pirates in the transfer window, Kwayiba travelled with the team to Spain for the preseason.
He described his move to Pirates as a dream come true and said he hoped this would give him the best chance of representing the country in the African Cup of Nations and Fifa World Cup.
“Joining Orlando Pirates is a dream come true. I hope and pray that it gives hope to all the children of Motherwell and Gqeberha,” Kwayiba said.
“[Signing with Pirates] has changed my life and my family hugely, and the boys [back in Motherwell] should keep working hard in achieving their dreams, be it soccer or any other sport.
“I wish to make the Bafana Bafana Afcon team in Morocco as well as the World Cup team, and for me to achieve that, I need to continue to maintain my goal-scoring form and be consistent.”
The 2025/2026 Premier Soccer League is set to get under way on Saturday with the MTN8 competition.
Pirates will get the tournament rolling when they face Polokwane City at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
A week later, the Betway Premiership will also get under way. — SportsBoom
Motherwell’s Kwayiba aiming high after Pirates move
Afcon, World Cup in his sights after signing multiyear contract with top team
Image: RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGEPIX
Growing up under difficult circumstances in Motherwell, Gqeberha, Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates forward Sinoxolo Kwayiba’s faith and discipline have seen him soar to the highest level in South African professional football.
The former Chippa United forward, at only 25, has already donned the green and gold colours of the national team, earning five caps thus far under the tutelage of Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.
Kwayiba has played two seasons in the country’s top-flight league, the Premier Soccer League, as his professional career started taking shape at Chippa United.
After an impressive showing for the Chilli Boys, the youngster recently penned a multiyear contract with SA’s biggest club, Orlando Pirates.
He is the second Motherwell-born youngster to become a Buccaneer in recent times after left-back Bongani Sam blazed the trail a couple of years ago.
In an exclusive interview, Kwayiba opened up about how he was able to carve a successful professional career despite early life struggles.
He attributed his success to faith and discipline as he defied the odds on his way to signing for the Soweto giants.
“I had a strong belief in God and my ability to play at the highest level.
“I knew that if I wanted to turn my life around, I needed to work harder than any soccer player,” Kwayiba said.
“I made a decision very early that football is the only work I want to do. I ensured that I focused on my schoolwork and football.”
Having joined Pirates in the transfer window, Kwayiba travelled with the team to Spain for the preseason.
He described his move to Pirates as a dream come true and said he hoped this would give him the best chance of representing the country in the African Cup of Nations and Fifa World Cup.
“Joining Orlando Pirates is a dream come true. I hope and pray that it gives hope to all the children of Motherwell and Gqeberha,” Kwayiba said.
“[Signing with Pirates] has changed my life and my family hugely, and the boys [back in Motherwell] should keep working hard in achieving their dreams, be it soccer or any other sport.
“I wish to make the Bafana Bafana Afcon team in Morocco as well as the World Cup team, and for me to achieve that, I need to continue to maintain my goal-scoring form and be consistent.”
The 2025/2026 Premier Soccer League is set to get under way on Saturday with the MTN8 competition.
Pirates will get the tournament rolling when they face Polokwane City at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
A week later, the Betway Premiership will also get under way. — SportsBoom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Rugby
Sport
Sport
Rugby