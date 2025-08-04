Former Chippa attacker Mbenyane gives back by mentoring future stars
Passion for the game leads to coaching young players at the club
After a 14-year stint playing as an attacker for Betway Premiership side Chippa United, Andile Mbenyane is giving back to his club by mentoring and moulding future Chilli Boys stars.
The 37-year-old, originally from Paarl in the Western Cape, hung up his boots after the 2023/2024 Betway Premiership season...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.