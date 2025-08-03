Sundowns thump Richards Bay to setup MTN8 semifinal clash with Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns will face Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semifinal, while Stellenbosch will meet Sekhukhune United.

The draw for the semifinal was conducted on Sunday after Sundowns and Richards Bay match at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.

Pirates and Stellenbosch will play home in the first legs.

Iqraam Rayners netted a brace for Sundowns in their commanding 4-0 victory over the Natal Rich Boyz.

Rayners, who was overlooked for the PSL awards and revealed his disappointment afterwards, was outstanding, scoring on either side of the half to help Masandawana to victory and join Pirates, Stellenbosch and Sekhukhune in the last four.