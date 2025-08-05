“Sibisi has proven he's a good leader. He's a hard worker and he's now the [2024-2025 Betway Premiership] Defender of the Season.
Lekgwathi praises Pirates for appointing Mbokazi vice-captain
'It has always been Pirates' tradition to believe in young leaders,' says legendary former skipper
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Legendary Orlando Pirates captain Lucky Lekgwathi has lauded the club's management for making 19-year-old Mbekezeli Mbokazi one of their vice-captains, saying it has always been the club's tradition to believe in young leaders.
Last week Pirates confirmed Nkosinathi Sibisi, 29, as their new skipper, succeeding Innocent Maela who retired at the end of last season. Tapelo Xoki, 30, and Mbokazi were announced as Sibisi's deputies.
“Before the club announced the captain someone asked me to choose five players who could lead,” Lekgwathi said.
“Sibisi and Mbokazi were on my list and that person said, 'Ahh, Mbokazi is too young', and I told him age was just a number.
“If you recall in the 2002-2003 season, 'OJ' Mabizela was the captain and he was young [22] — he's the youngest Pirates captain in history. So Mbokazi can also do it.
“It has always been Pirates' tradition to believe in young leaders.”
Lekgwathi believes Sibisi was a good choice, praising the Bafana Bafana defender's personality.
The centreback's captaincy got off to a flyer as Bucs beat Polokwane City 2-0 in their MTN8 quarterfinal at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, where signing Oswin Appollis was the star of the show, scoring and winning a penalty that was converted by Patrick Maswanganyi.
“Sibisi has proven he's a good leader. He's a hard worker and he's now the [2024-2025 Betway Premiership] Defender of the Season.
“He's a disciplined boy and now he's also vocal, shouting instructions from the back. I am happy for him and we will also help him, as former captains, if he needs anything.”
'The Ghost' [Pirates' fans] expects the club to win their first league title since the 2011-2012 season. Lekgwathi wants those expectations lowered a margin, saying people should exercise patience with new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.
“The coach is new, so people must not put pressure on him. We must just give him time to implement his philosophy.
“I know supporters' expectations are high, but, for me, winning the league would be a bonus for the coach, though it's our wish.”
