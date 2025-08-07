Soccer

Highbury boost squad with 14 new players

Coach has sights set on promotion to Premier League

Premium
By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI - 07 August 2025

Motsepe Foundation Championship side Highbury have bolstered their squad with 14 new players before the new season starting in September.

The Gqeberha side finished ninth on the log in their debut season and managed to collect 38 points from 30 matches...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

What to know about the 2025 MTV VMAs as Lady Gaga leads with 12 nominations
R500m hostel project half done but poor safety and overcrowding persist

Most Read