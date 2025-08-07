Magwaza’s ex-mentor backs him to flourish at Chippa
FC Ravens head coach Sibusiso Mapompo does not doubt that if Thamsanqa “Shaka” Magwaza continues with his intense work rate both on and off the field, he will be successful at his new club Chippa United.
Magwaza played for Ravens in the ABC Motsepe League last season, the third tier of SA football, and was revealed on Tuesday as part of Chippa’s new personnel for the top flight. ..
