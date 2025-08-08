Soccer

Early concerns for Badela ahead of blockbuster against Sundowns

Premiership champions will test Bay outfit in season opener

By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI - 08 August 2025

New Chippa United soccer coach Sinethemba Badela is concerned about his team’s state of readiness for their blockbuster Betway Premiership opener against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Badela, 35, was announced as the Chilli Boys’ mentor in June, replacing Thabo September, and Chippa revealed their new signings for the 2025/2026 season this week...

