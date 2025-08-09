Pirates dominated the ball possession and chances created in the first half and on two occasions the visitors were saved, first by the woodwork before their goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner also came to their rescue.
Sekhukhune stun Pirates at Orlando Stadium – again
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Sekhukhune United are making it a habit to beat Orlando Pirates at their spiritual home, Orlando Stadium. But Pirates have themselves to blame for missing an avalanche of chances they created in both halves.
Eric Tinkler's team was one of the teams to inflict defeats to Pirates in the Betway Premiership towards the end of last season and they did it again on Saturday, beating Pirates 1-0 on the opening day of the 2025-2026 campaign.
This is a season many had expected to see the Buccaneers starting on a positive note under new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, as they look to end Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance which has seen the Brazilians winning the league title in the last eight seasons.
Not even a surprise 1-1 draw by Sundowns away to Chippa earlier on Saturday could inspire Pirates to win this match.
Ouaddou must have been shocked to see how Pirates battled to find clear openings against Sekhukhune, especially after seeing his side sailing to the MTN8 quarterfinal following their convincing 2-0 win over Polokwane City here last week.
That win set up a mouth-watering semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns, with the first leg scheduled for the coming Saturday at this stadium.
Pirates dominated the ball possession and chances created in the first half and on two occasions the visitors were saved, first by the woodwork before their goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner also came to their rescue.
Sipho Mbule was unlucky to see his long-range shot parried away by Leaner for a corner in the 27th minute. But Pirates should have gone ahead earlier than that when Sekhukhune defender Daniel Cardoso nearly turned Deon Hotto's cross on the left into his own net but was lucky to see his clearance hitting the upright.
On the stroke of halftime Oswin Appollis put Relebohile Mofokeng through but the young Bucs winger narrowly missed, giving Tinkler's ample time to readjust his team during the break.
Sekhukhune didn't waste time after the restart, pinning Pirates into their own half and it was during that spell that their skipper Siphesihle Mkhize broke the deadlock in the 48th minute with a short that crossed the line by a few inches as Sipho Chaine tried in vain to keep it out.
This goal prompted Ouaddou to pull out Mbule for Malian-born midfielder Abdoulaye Mariko, Appollis for debutant Kamogelo Sebelebele, while striker Boitumelo Raidopane, who didn't have a good game, made way for Yanela Mbuthuma.
These changes helped Pirates to intensify their search for the equaliser, but Tinkler's side was always well structured to prevent them from scoring. At this time Sekhukhune relied on the counter in trying to double their lead.
The loss is an indication that Pirates may take some time to find their rhythm under Ouaddou, who for two successive matches has opted to put regulars like Thalente Mbatha, Deona van Rooyen and striker Tshegofatso Mabasa not just on the bench but in the stands.
The only change Ouaddou made from the team that defeated Polokwane last week was at right back, where Tshepo Mashiloane, who was signed from Baroka FC, took Bandile Shandu's place. The tall right back had a mixed game as he battled at times to make the right crosses after surging forward.
