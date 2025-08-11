Five things we learnt from opening round of the Betway Premiership
It was goals galore at packed stadiums on the weekend, but some of the bigger clubs have major issues to address
If the excitement of the opening round of Betway Premiership action at the weekend is anything to go by, then we are in for an interesting season.
Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC, who finished in the top three last season, got off to stuttering starts with the Buccaneers and Stellies losing and the Brazilians drawing.
Below are five the things we learnt from the opening round of fixtures that provided some edge-of-seat thrills and spills.
Chiefs are up and running
Kaizer Chiefs started their league campaign with a 2-0 win over Stellenbosch FC in Cape Town despite playing the match without coach Nasreddine Nabi, who is on compassionate leave after his wife was involved in a car accident in Tunisia.
Amakhosi did not dominate the determined Stellies, who played for more than 70 minutes with 10 men after defender Siviwe Nkwali was shown red, but there were positive signs of good things to come.
Pirates fans are not happy
The Buccaneers, who are one of the favourites for the title, started life under coach Abdeslam Ouaddou on the wrong footing with a defeat to Sekhukhune United that has left their supporters with more questions than answers.
The defeat has angered Pirates fans, who are questioning Ouaddou’s decision to use mostly new players ahead of the tried and tested Deano van Rooyen, Thalente Mbatha, Makhehleni Makhaula, Evidence Makgopa and Tshegofatso Mabasa.
Good turnouts
Orlando, Dr Molemela, Athlone and Nelson Mandela Bay stadiums were packed to the rafters with football supporters, showing they had missed local action for the past few months.
The most impressive crowd was at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein, where rookies Siwelele FC stunned Golden Arrows in front of a passionate crowd.
Sundowns stuttering
One of the surprises of the opening day action was inspired Chippa United rising to the occasion to hold defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-1 draw in their lively encounter in Gqeberha.
The Brazilians will have to resolve issues around key players defender Khuliso Mudau and attacker Lucas Ribeiro, who are rumoured to be edging towards the exit door, but the good news is Peter Shalulile was on the bench .
Goals galore
It could have been better, but a total of 15 goals were scored across the country with the clash between Siwelele FC and Golden Arrows producing four in front of a packed Dr Molemela Stadium.
There was only one match — between Magesi FC and Polokwane City in the Limpopo derby — that failed to produce goals.