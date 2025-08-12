Soccer

Badela looks to beat Dan Malesela’s 20-month stay at Chippa

Premium
12 August 2025
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Ambitious new Chippa United head coach Sinethemba Badela aims to put an end to the club’s revolving coach door by ensuring a prolonged stay at the Betway Premiership side.

The 35-year-old’s first target will be to beat former coach Dan “Dance” Malesela’s 20-month stay at the Gqeberha-based side...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Hundreds Evacuated in Northwestern Turkey As Authorities Fight Wildfires | Dawn ...
Small planes collide in Montana engulfing runway in flames | REUTERS

Most Read