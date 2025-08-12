Highbury chasing top-flight promotion this season — Amoojee
We are going to do everything we can to move up, says ex-Leruma United forward
Newly signed Highbury FC forward Naeem Amoojee says the club’s mandate of gunning for promotion to the Betway Premiership this season is clear.
The Gqeberha side finished ninth on the log in their debut season and managed to collect 38 points from 30 matches...
