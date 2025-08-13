Defender Samkelo Jali aims to help Highbury shore up defence
Former Chippa player sees this as key to getting promoted to PSL next season
Former Chippa United defender Samkelo Jali is clear about his brief this season to help Motsepe Foundation Championship side Highbury have a solid defence.
The 25-year-old player, originally from Inanda, Durban, was among the 14 new signings unveiled by Highbury head coach Kabela “KB” Sibiya last week...
