Former Helenvale United player joins Highbury
Warick Alexander excited to get first professional contract
Hard work and perseverance have paid off for young Bloemendal soccer player Warick Alexander, who recently signed his first professional contract with Gqeberha’s Motsepe Foundation Championship side Highbury.
Determined to one day become a successful soccer player, Alexander, a former Hoërskool Cillie pupil, travelled to Cape Town in 2024 in search of that one breakthrough in his football career...
