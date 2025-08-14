“Niger still have a lot to play for against us as a win will put them back into contention despite that they're at the bottom of the group after losing their first two matches.
“That's how open this group is. One mistake, you're out of the race to make the last eight. Ours is to ensure we get a win on Friday so we're not under pressure to win at all costs in our last group match against Uganda on Monday. If we beat Niger we may need a draw against Uganda to ensure we progress.”
With many of the players in Ntseki's team unattached, Bafana have not had much to motivate them as most see this tournament as a good platform to show they're worth a contract in the Premier Soccer League or somewhere on the continent or abroad.
Players such as Thabiso Kutumela, the scorer in the matches against Algeria and Guinea, have shown they deserve to be signed by some of PSL clubs. Kutumela, a former Sundowns and Orlando Pirates striker, is without a club after his contract was not renewed at Richards Bay where he was playing last season.
Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Kwanda Mngonyama, Wayde Jooste, Phillip Ndlondlo, Menzi Masuku and Keagan Dolly are some players using this tournament to show they still have what it takes to play at the highest level.
Maema insisted the more Bafana stay in this tournament, the better will be the chances of some of his teammates to earn contracts in PSL clubs when they go home.
Maema braces for tough tie against Niger as Bafana push for a quarterfinal spot in Chan
Bafana Bafana cannot be ahead of themselves and think they are favourites in Group C to qualify for the quarterfinals in the African Nations Championships (Chan) under way in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.
The team's skipper Neo Maema told TimesLIVE from Kampala, Uganda, on Wednesday that Bafana need to win their third group match against Niger at Mandela National Stadium at 7pm on Friday to be in a good position to secure their place in the last eight.
Other teams that look good to go with Bafana to the last eight are hosts Uganda, who are on top of the group with six points after two games. Algeria cannot be ruled out as they are level on four points with Molefi Ntseki's team after two games.
Only the two top teams progress to the knockout rounds in the four groups in the tournament.
Bafana have done well since they arrived in Uganda after opening their campaign with a credible 1-1 draw against Algeria before winning 2-1 in their second match against Guinea.
“There are no guarantees for now that we'll be in the next round,” warned Maema, who may be loaned by Mamelodi Sundowns to Tanzania's Simba SC after this tournament.
