Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has called on his players to take the initiative on the pitch during their hugely anticipated MTN8 semifinal clash against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
The Brazilians take on the Buccaneers, who are having a false start with successive league defeats to Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants, with pressure on coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.
Ouaddou started his tenure at Pirates by giving opportunities to new players Tshepo Mashiloane, Sihle Ntuli, Sipho Mbule, Abdoulaye Mariko, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi and Boitumelo Radiopane.
This has not gone down well with supporters and it is uncertain if Ouaddou will stick to his guns in team selection or recall tried and tested Deano van Rooyen, Thalente Mbatha, Tshegofatsho Mabasa and Evidence Makgopa.
“We are always prepared and we always try to predict anything that can happen in the match,” said Cardoso.
Sundowns coach Cardoso wants players to take the initiative on the pitch against Pirates
Sports reporter
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
“I am a blue guy and that is someone who always tries to control everything as much as possible before the game happens. It is the guy who wants to give the team the sensation that whatever happens, we are in control.
“There are always things the players do on the pitch and those things most of the time don’t come from coaches but from players themselves. As coaches we don’t control those things.”
Faced with a situation where Pirates may come up with a different line-up, Cardoso said his players must react accordingly.
“Most times those things are difficult to cope with rather than the plans of the coaches. Players must take it upon themselves to excel and show what they have on the pitch.
“What players do on the pitch we don’t control, but what we can do is to try to install the right emotional connections for them so they can perform to the best of their abilities.”
Cardoso said Pirates and Sundowns are under development.
“I expect an Orlando Pirates team that is under development but Sundowns is also under development even though it does not look like that. We have had losses in the squad and those players had a lot of impact on how we used to play.
“We are adapting to new realities. Sometimes it is difficult to cope with the loss of players who were important to your team rather than when you keep the team and change the coach.
“The team is growing and fighting to see how we are going to be in about two months’ time. The game will bring different ideas of how the teams are and what they are able to express.
“I will prepare the players as best as possible for the challenge we are going to face.”
