Stellies put one foot in MTN8 final after home victory over Sekhukhune

By SPORT REPORTER - 17 August 2025
Devin Titus of Stellenbosch FC celebrates scoring Stellenbosch FC's second goal during the MTN8 semifinal first leg match against Sekhukhune United at Danie Craven Stadium on August 16 2025.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

Stellenbosch FC defeated Sekhukhune United 2-0 in the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal at a wet Danie Craven Stadium in the Cape winelands on Saturday.

First-half goals from Nigerian Kazie Enyinnaya and Devin Titus saw Steve Barker's side put one foot in the decider of the lucrative competition.

Enyinnaya opened the scoring on 23 minutes after he connected well with a corner kick by former Mamelodi Sundowns player Lesiba Nku.

Stellies doubled their lead 10 minutes later when Nku set up Titus, who made no mistake against Babina Noko’s keeper Renaldo Leaner.

The two sides will meet again in the second leg of the clash, hosted by Sekhukhune in Polokwane next weekend.

The winner of the two-legged tie will face either defending champions Orlando Pirates or Sundowns in the final.

The first leg between the Buccaneers and Masandawana ended in a 1-1 draw at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

