Puso Taelo Dithejane's hat-trick helped TS Galaxy beat Chippa United 4-1 in their Betway Premiership encounter at the Buffalo City Stadium on Tuesday evening.
It was the Chilli Boys' first game under new head coach Musa Nyatama after the controversial departure of Sinethemba Badela last week, with reports suggesting internal differences.
Tuesday's result will have left Nyatama with more headaches than solutions.
The outcome also means that Chippa remain winless in the league after three games.
Chippa sparked waves of attack from kickoff and broke the deadlock through Khaya Mfecane just five minutes into the game. It was his second goal for the club after scoring against Downs on the opening day of the league.
From then the teams kept on exchanging blows with Galaxy eventually equalising before halftime with a brilliant strike from Dithejane.
Galaxy added to the scoreline in the second half through Mlungisi Mbunjana and another two from Dithejane to help Galaxy claim their first win of the season.
Daily Dispatch
Galaxy conquer Chippa in Nyatama's first game in charge
Image: ALAN EASON
Puso Taelo Dithejane's hat-trick helped TS Galaxy beat Chippa United 4-1 in their Betway Premiership encounter at the Buffalo City Stadium on Tuesday evening.
It was the Chilli Boys' first game under new head coach Musa Nyatama after the controversial departure of Sinethemba Badela last week, with reports suggesting internal differences.
Tuesday's result will have left Nyatama with more headaches than solutions.
The outcome also means that Chippa remain winless in the league after three games.
Chippa sparked waves of attack from kickoff and broke the deadlock through Khaya Mfecane just five minutes into the game. It was his second goal for the club after scoring against Downs on the opening day of the league.
From then the teams kept on exchanging blows with Galaxy eventually equalising before halftime with a brilliant strike from Dithejane.
Galaxy added to the scoreline in the second half through Mlungisi Mbunjana and another two from Dithejane to help Galaxy claim their first win of the season.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Sport
Rugby
Sport